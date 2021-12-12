Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of FIGS opened at $24.65 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,645,813 shares of company stock valued at $64,867,588 over the last quarter.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.