Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.12.

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,723. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.75.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$671.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.