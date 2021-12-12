fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 9,149,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $3,271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

