Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $289.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $955.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,247,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

