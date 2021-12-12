Stafi (FIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.07 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00172013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00516156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.