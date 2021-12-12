Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $3.44 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $109.22 million and $974,228.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00006915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

