Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $625,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $487,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $246.28 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.