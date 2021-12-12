Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 10,358 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.