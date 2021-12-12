Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $798,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

