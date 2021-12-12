Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

