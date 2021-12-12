Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $478,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 596,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

