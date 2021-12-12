Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

