Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $831,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.