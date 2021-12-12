Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

