Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.49 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

