SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $703.92 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $348.36 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.23 and a 200-day moving average of $625.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

