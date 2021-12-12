MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $628.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.16 and a 200-day moving average of $597.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

