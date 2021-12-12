iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,062 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.51% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,167,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $132.79 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

