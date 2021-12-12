Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 223.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 16,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 49,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

