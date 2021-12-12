Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,337,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,308,880 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Visa worth $4,084,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

