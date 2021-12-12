Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

