BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BHK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. 85,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,906. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

