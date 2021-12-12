BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of BHK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. 85,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,906. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
