Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,437.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,426.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

