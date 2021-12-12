$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will post sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $950,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NN. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 92,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,924. NextNav has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.