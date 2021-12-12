The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $883.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

