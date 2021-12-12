$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $4,304,663 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,533. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.27. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $329.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

