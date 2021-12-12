Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

