Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 913,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.