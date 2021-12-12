Audius Price Tops $1.61 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003232 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $821.36 million and $16.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

