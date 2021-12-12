Audius Price Tops $1.61 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $821.36 million and $16.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

