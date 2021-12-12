Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

