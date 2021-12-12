Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $534.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.71.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
