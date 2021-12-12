Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $534.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.