Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after buying an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

