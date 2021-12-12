Simmons Bank Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

