Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.