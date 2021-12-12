Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

