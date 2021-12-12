Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,565,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44.

