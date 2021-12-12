Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

