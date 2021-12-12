Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

