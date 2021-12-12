Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 575 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

