Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 119,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

