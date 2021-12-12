TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

