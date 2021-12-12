Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

