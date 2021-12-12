J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.82 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.