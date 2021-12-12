Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

