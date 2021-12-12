$280.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $280.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.53 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 1,385,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

