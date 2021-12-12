Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will post $44.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $45.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,731,000.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 1,162,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

