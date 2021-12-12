Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 30,529 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.