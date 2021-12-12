Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 76,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

