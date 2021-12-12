Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 3.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $37,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $341.31 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $261.00 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

